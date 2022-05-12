BJP brass may decide on cabinet in 2-3 days: K’taka CM after meeting Shah

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership is likely to take a call on state cabinet expansion or reshuffle in next 2-3 days. He was, however, quick to add that “anything can happen anytime”, giving a hint that uncertainty around the cabinet issue still persists.

“Political developments, cabinet expansion and a host of issues were discussed during my meeting with union home minister Amit Shah. The issues related to the Supreme Court order on holding local bodies election, impact of the SC order, decision of the election commission, cabinet expansion, all these issues would be discussed with BJP National President JP Nadda too. Shah has conveyed that the decisions will emerge based on the political developments over the next 2-3 days,” Bommai said in Delhi.

The statements come at a time when BJP legislators and ministerial aspirants are growing impatient in Karnataka over the delay in expanding the cabinet, adding to the rift within the ruling party and concerns about Bommai’s leadership.

Bommai is apparently heavily reliant on the BJP high command for even day-to-day decisions in Karnataka which has forced him to camp in Delhi to get an audience with the national leaders who have the final say in affairs related to the state government and the party.

“Decisions would be made based on the overall political developments. The situation has been explained to him (Shah). The next one week is very crucial. He has stated that he would convey his decision after studying various aspects of the local bodies election, which is very crucial in the state,” Bommai said.

The chief minister now faces more electoral tests which gives him an opportunity to retain his position going into assembly elections next year or scuttle his chances if the upcoming polls throw up more upsets.

The elections for Rajya Sabha, MLC and local bodies are fast approaching which would further test the party’s performance under his leadership.

The SC verdict which paves the way to conduct the local body elections, including Bengaluru city corporation, zilla and taluka panchayat, if held, will serve as an indicator to gauge which way the state is likely to vote in next year’s assembly polls.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Bommai should formulate reservation for Other backward classes (OBC) on the basis of the Social-Educational and Economic Survey, commonly known as the “caste-census” and present the same in the Supreme Court.

“This is the only solution for us to resolve the issue after the Supreme Court judgment. To prevent injustice to the backward classes, the government should discuss with the legal experts, take the opposition parties into confidence and have to be ready for the legal fight,” he said.

“The BJP is wasting time even though the Supreme Court has given some solution to the issue. I had raised this and warned several months back,” he said.