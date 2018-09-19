Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 19, 2018-Wednesday
BJP chief Amit Shah to hold key meet on Goa today after Congress seeks no-trust vote

Goa plunged into political turmoil with chief minister in Delhi for treatment and the Opposition Congress staking claim to form government.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2018
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is holding a meeting to review the Goa situation, where the Congress has sought a special assembly session to move a no-trust motion against chief minister Manohar Parrikar. (AP file photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah is holding a key meeting in the national capital today with party leaders to review political developments in Goa after the Congress pushed for a special assembly session to move a no-trust motion against chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

The BJP had deputed Ram Lal, the party’s general secretary (organisation) and his deputy BL Santosh to meet the BJP legislators in Goa and reach out to the party’s restive allies after chief minister Manohar Parrikar was shifted to Delhi’s AIIMS over the week.

Shah, seen as the BJP’s master strategist, has also been in touch with Vijay Sardesai, one of the BJP’s ally who went public with his demand that there should be a permanent solution to the state’s administrative leadership.

Parrikar, who was being treated for a pancreatic ailment, had returned to Goa on September 6 after his third visit to the USA this year and had to be, almost immediately, admitted again to a hospital. Over the weekend, it was decided to shift him to AIIMS

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 11:36 IST

