Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP chief JP Nadda’s Twitter account briefly hacked
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda’s Twitter account briefly hacked

While one tweet from Nadda’s account solicited donations to help war-torn Ukraine, another sought to help Russia
Multiple posts related to the Ukraine crisis and crypto currency were made from the BJP president JP Nadda’s Twitter account. (ANI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s Twitter account was briefly hacked on Sunday and multiple posts related to the Ukraine crisis and crypto currency were made.

A BJP functionary said that Nadda’s account was compromised for a brief period. “It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason,” a BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

While one tweet from Nadda’s account solicited donations to help war-torn Ukraine, another sought to help Russia.

“Now accepting crypto currency donations,” one of the tweets said.

This is the latest incident of the Twitter account of a prominent public figure being hacked.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was also hacked briefly, and a message related to bitcoin was posted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP