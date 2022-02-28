BJP chief JP Nadda’s Twitter account briefly hacked

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s Twitter account was briefly hacked on Sunday and multiple posts related to the Ukraine crisis and crypto currency were made.

A BJP functionary said that Nadda’s account was compromised for a brief period. “It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason,” a BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

While one tweet from Nadda’s account solicited donations to help war-torn Ukraine, another sought to help Russia.

“Now accepting crypto currency donations,” one of the tweets said.

This is the latest incident of the Twitter account of a prominent public figure being hacked.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was also hacked briefly, and a message related to bitcoin was posted.