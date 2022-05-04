BJP chief Nadda to visit Telangana, Kerala on May 5-6, to attend multiple events

BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Telangana and Kerala from Thursday during which he will address public rallies in both the states and attend several other events, the party said.

In Hyderabad on Thursday, he will chair a meeting with BJP office-bearers in the state and then address a rally in Mahabubnagar. The party said he will visit Kerala on Friday and address a public meeting at Kozhikode beach.

Nadda will attend a public meeting at Mahabubnagar as part of the state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing 'padayatra'.

The BJP is organising the 'Janam Gosa- BJP Bharosa' (people's suffering - BJP's reassurance) rally to mount pressure on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government towards implementing its election promises and to rebuild the state as per the dreams of all sections of society, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy and other leaders said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sanjay Kumar began the second phase of his 'padayatra' on April 14 after offering prayers at the temple of Goddess Jogulamba at Alampur in Gadwal district. They alleged that the aspirations of a separate Telangana, including jobs, irrigation, relief for farmers from debt burden and double bedroom houses for the poor as promised by TRS have not been realised since the state's formation eight years ago. Kumar undertook his 'padayatra' to fight for the people, they added. The BJP hopes to gain momentum with Nadda's rally.