BJP, Congress leaders come close to blows in Karnataka assembly amid din

Senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Wednesday nearly came to blows as they tore into each other in the ongoing joint session of the Karnataka assembly over the comments made by KS Eshwarappa, who he said “Bhagwa dhwaj (saffron flag) may become the national flag in the future”.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar was seen charging at Eshwarappa after the two called each other “traitors” and “dacoits”, as other members joined the heated debate before the marshals were called in and the house was adjourned.

“Eshwarappa has said that on the Red Fort a saffron flag would be hoisted. Only the national flag has been hoisted on the Red Fort. That is the pride of the nation. His statements have been an insult to the Constitution and the country,” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress party waved the tricolour inside the house, which the BJP said was an insult to the national flag as the Opposition was using it as a prop.

Siddaramaiah, during his preliminary submission on an adjournment motion, demanded the dismissal of the minister as well as slapping a sedition case for his statements. The Congress party also threatened to sleep overnight in the assembly if the BJP minister did not resign.

The duel between the two national parties comes days after Eshwarappa, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister, on February 9 (reported on February 10), said that the saffron flag will be hoisted on the Red Fort.

“We will hoist the Saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort...” Eshwarppa had said.

The heated exchanges between the Shivakumar and Eshwarappa began when Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri wanted to hear the latter’s side as charges were made against him in the adjournment motion.

Shivakumar, opposing it, said, “We cannot allow him (Eshwarappa to speak).”

To this, Eshwarappa is said to have made some comments from the place where he was seated. Shivakumar, claiming that Eshwarappa said “this (House) is not your (Shivakumar) father’s property”, walked towards the BJP leader with some of his party MLAs. Eshwarappa, too, walked from his seat towards them and came close to each other.

Realising that the situation may go out of control, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch. The marshals along with some MLAs from both sides tried to pacify the situation.

Earlier, Shivakumar said, “Why do you want to hear about a person who has been involved in ‘desha droha’” when the Speaker tried to allow Eshwarappa to speak.

This elicited a sharp reaction from Eshwarappa, who in turn called the KPCC chief the “desha drohi” accusing him of looting the resources of the State and hence was put behind bars. “...you are on bail, not me.”

With legislators from both sides standing up in support of their leaders and involved in heated exchanges, chaotic scenes prevailed.

He added that it was Congress who had misused the House and shown disrespect to the national flag and instead could have used the session to highlight the problems of the population.

Eshwarappa said Shivakumar had indulged in anti-national activities and had gone to jail for that, referring to the Congress leader’s arrests in September 2019 in a case slapped by the Enforcement Directorate. Shivakumar had spent around 50 days in Tihar Jail.

“DK Shivakumar has gone to jail and is out on bail. We don’t know when he will be sent back. He is questioning our patriotism,” Eshwarappa said.

Known to court controversy, Eshwarappa’s earlier remarks include using foul language against his detractors, making insensitive remarks including one on rape.

“The Congress has failed to be a responsible opposition. They have used the national flag in the House. There is a code on how and where the national flag can be used. We used to use it with respect, and Congress has violated the Flag code. The people are watching this,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Eshwarappa has clarified that he did not say that the Saffron flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort now, but maybe in 300-500 years it may happen,” Bommai said, adding, “Legally, nothing is incriminating about what Eshwarappa said. It is clear.”

Already under pressure, Bommai and his administration have had to deal with one crisis after another since he replaced BS Yediyurappa in July last year, inheriting problems of infighting, adding to the charges of corruption including the Bitcoin scandal, attacks on minorities after the proposal to introduce legislation to stop conversion.

Eshwarappa, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP in Karnataka has been eyeing the top job himself and shares the sentiments of many within the saffron outfit that Bommai should not be the face of the 2023 assembly elections.