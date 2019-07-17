BJP expels Uttarakhand lawmaker ‘Champion’ seen brandishing guns on video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ from six years from the party after a video surfaced last week where the lawmaker was seen brandishing guns while dancing.

“Taking note of the indiscipline caused by BJP’s MLA from Khanpur assembly constituency, Kunwar Pranav Singh, the party has expelled him for 6 years from primary membership,” said a letter issued by Arun Singh, BJP’s national general secretary and incharge of party headquarters in Delhi.

Anil Goyal, general secretary of the Uttarakhand unit of the BJP said, “This decision was expected. BJP cannot tolerate indiscipline. This action is a message for everyone in the party.”

‘Champion’ was already under suspension for after he allegedly threatened a journalist. The BJP had ordered the suspension of the MLA from Khanpur in June.

The lawmaker had claimed that the video was shot three years ago when he was in the Congress party. He also said that it was a conspiracy against him. Both BJP and Congress criticized the conduct of the legislator.

The 1.45 minute video was uploaded on social media on July 9 which shows Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ brandishing several revolvers and a rifle as he dances to a Bollywood item number while using obscene language.

After the video incident, the state unit of the BJP extended his suspension for indefinite period and said that the final decision would be taken by the central leadership.

The lawmaker was also in the news because of his rivalry with another legislator Deshraj Karnwal. He was among nine MLAs who rebelled against former Congress chief minister Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined BJP.

Champion could not be contacted for version.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:24 IST