BJP files complaint against government for environmental damage at Freedom Park for August 5 protest rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed a complaint against the state government for carrying out allegedly unauthorised structural and ecological alterations at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, ahead of a protest rally led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The rally, initially slated for August 5, was postponed to August 8 following the death of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren. The’ protest rally was postponed in the wake of the demise of JMM founder and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren (PTI)

In the complaint filed with the Upparpet police, the BJP alleged that a heritage wall inside the protest ground was allegedly demolished illegally and mature trees were felled without requisite permissions. The party has demanded legal action against the organisers of the rally and the officials involved.

“This is nothing short of environmental vandalism. The Congress has used its political power to destroy heritage structures and green cover at Freedom Park, a public space that belongs to the people of this city,” said K Karunakar, media wing convener of the BJP’s state unit.

According to the complaint, a longstanding barrier wall was allegedly brought down to accommodate a stage and access road for the political event, which the BJP claims not only disrupted public access but also caused financial loss to the government. Karunakar also alleged that large trees were felled and the natural topography of the park flattened, calling it an “illegal and anti-public act.” In that regard, a complaint was also submitted to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) forest officer, a press release by the BJP stated.

“The Congress must be held accountable,” he added, urging police to book those responsible for alleged violations of environmental and civic norms.

Freedom Park, formerly the site of the city’s central jail, is a designated location for public protests and has come to symbolise democratic dissent in Bengaluru. The BJP said the recent changes, carried out for political purposes, set a “dangerous precedent” by compromising the park’s historical and ecological significance.

Responding to the complaint, Upparpet police inspector B Maruthi said a petition has been received. “We have received complaint from BJP and verifying it,” he said. “We will take action as per law if they found guilty,” he added.

Dismissing the BJP’s allegations, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Manjunath Bhandari said the party was indulging in political theatrics. “There is no truth in the complaint of BJP,” he said. “The Freedom Park was altered as per norms of BBMP and BJP is doing politics in this.”