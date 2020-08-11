e-paper
Home / India News / BJP functionary shot dead in UP's Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath orders probe

BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath orders probe

Khokhar’s body has been sent for post-mortem and a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the local Chhaprauli police station.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 12:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Kumar Singh, Baghpat’s superintendent of police, said 52-year-old Sanjay Khokhar, a resident of Tilwara in Chhaprauli area, was walking when three men fired upon him killing him on the spot.
Ajay Kumar Singh, Baghpat's superintendent of police, said 52-year-old Sanjay Khokhar, a resident of Tilwara in Chhaprauli area, was walking when three men fired upon him killing him on the spot. (Twitter/Sanjay4BJP)
         

A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead by unidentifed men in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Tuesday while he was out on a morning walk, reports said.

Ajay Kumar Singh, Baghpat’s superintendent of police, said 52-year-old Sanjay Khokhar, a resident of Tilwara in Chhaprauli area, was walking when three men fired upon him killing him on the spot, according to Hindustan.

HT’s sister publication cited Singh as saying that the cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained and the police are searching for the killers. Khokhar, the former district president of BJP, was hit by four bullets.

Police investigates the crime scene where the lawmaker was shot dead.
Police investigates the crime scene where the lawmaker was shot dead. ( HT Photos )

Khokhar’s body has been sent for post-mortem and a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the local Chhaprauli police station, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation into the killing and has asked for a report within 24 hours, according to news agency ANI. Adityanath has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of Khokhar, the agency added.

