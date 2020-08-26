BJP gears up to face Oppn in Parliament

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is geared up to face an aggressive Opposition that will seek to corner the government on issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley when the Parliament reconvenes for the monsoon session, likely on September 14.

The Opposition, primarily the Congress, has been attacking the government over its response to the pandemic and accused the government of not doing enough to stabilize the economic slowdown in the aftermath of the nationwide lockdown in March. The Congress has also accused the government of not being transparent in citing details of the Galwan clash that left 20 soldiers dead.

“The questions raised by the Opposition about China and the pandemic have already been answered and they are only using these issues for petty politics,” a BJP functionary said.

Over 10 ordinances that were passed this year and after the last session in March are among the issues that will come up for consideration, according to the party functionary.

Ordinances expire after six months and they have to be replaced by a bill, which would lapse in six weeks if not passed, when the Parliament session begins.

Among the ordinances that will be taken up are the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 22; Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020, The Essential Commodities Amendment) Ordinance; The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 7, that seeks to amend the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on June 5.

“There are other legislative issues that are also expected to draw a lot of attention, including the Data Protection Bill and the labour codes,” said a second BJP functionary, who is familiar with the developments.

The Data Protection Bill, 2019, introduced in the winter session, in December 2019, pertains to the rules for data storage and sharing, and defines the rights citizens have on their personal information. It is currently being examined by a joint parliamentary committee.

“The government is hopeful that all four codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions will be implemented once the Parliament gives its nod,” said the first functionary.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, and Social Security Code have all been referred to parliamentary committees.