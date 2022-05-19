BJP goes back to the drawing table to intensify Dalit outreach

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the upcoming elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to intensify its Dalit outreach and has set itself the target of becoming a party of preference for the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) voters.

In Gujarat that goes to polls later this year, the party will focus on SC and ST communities, said a person familiar with the details.

“Following a Chintan Baithak chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in Gujarat this ast week, the party has decided to amplify the schemes that were drafted for the welfare of SCs and STs and organise meetings with community leaders and the youth,” said a leader based in Delhi. According to Census 2011, 16.6% of the country’s population belongs to the scheduled castes and another 8.6% are STs.

The need to revisit and sharpen the Dalit outreach was felt after the central leadership reviewed the party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh and underlined that the BJP will need to redouble efforts to become the beneficiary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) vote bank.

“Contrary to what we first read as a shift of the BSP votebank towards the BJP; it now seems that we got only 15% of the votes while the larger chunk (35%) went to the Samajwadi Party and Maywati (BSP leader) retained the remaining 50%,” said a UP-based party functionary.

Citing an example, the functionary said, in Agra Rural where its Jatav leader Baby Rani Maurya defeated BSP’s Kiran Prabha Keshari by a margin of 76,000 votes, the BSP candidate appears to have managed to get 70% of the total SC votes. “There were about 90,000 SC votes in that constituency and despite our schemes, the BSP still managed a lion’s share,” the functionary said.

The BJP had been wooing the SC communities on the basis of its pro-poor policies including the schemes for subsidised housing, toilets and free ration. In UP where Dalits account for nearly 20% of the voters, the party’s outreach was pivoted on the social schemes for the socially and economically marginalised communities.

To buttress the party’s outreach, its ideological fount the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too chipped in with Samajik Samarasta (social harmony) programmes that pushed for eradication of caste-based segregation of crematoriums, temples and drinking water sources.

A marathon eight-hour long meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda was held in the BJP headquarters on Tuesday where participants from across the country confabulated on woo SC voters.

“The BSP has been on a decline and there is a race among the parties to bag its share of votes. The BJP leadership instructed the leaders at the meeting to come up with suggestions to make the party the first choice of the SC voters and also told legislators and lawmakers to address their concerns so that grievances can be nipped in the bud,” said the second functionary.

