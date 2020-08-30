e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP killing democracy using money power, investigative agencies: Ajay Maken

BJP killing democracy using money power, investigative agencies: Ajay Maken

During his first visit to Rajasthan after he was appointed the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, Maken addressed party workers in Alwar district’s Shahjahapur and alleged that the BJP “killed democracy” in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks at a press conference in Jaipur.
Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks at a press conference in Jaipur.(ANI)
         

The Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge and national general secretary Ajay Maken hit out at the BJP on Sunday, accusing it of “killing democracy” using “money power and misusing investigative agencies”.

During his first visit to Rajasthan after he was appointed the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, Maken addressed party workers in Alwar district’s Shahjahapur and alleged that the BJP “killed democracy” in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.

But when they tried doing so in Rajasthan, they faced defeat, he said.

“Across the country, they (BJP) killed democracy by using money power and misusing the CBI and ED. The braves of Rajasthan... at least 102 MLAs have proved that no matter how much money is offered or pressure is mounted, we will not bend. We will protect the democracy, the way Congress fought with British and got freedom,” Maken said.

The senior Congress leader, however, warned that “there would be more such attack on democracy” in the days to come. “We have to be prepared for them and by no chance should allow democracy to be defeated in Rajasthan,” he said.

Maken is also the member of a three-member central panel set up by the Congress to address issues of disgruntled MLAs including Sachin Pilot. The panel would help evolve a mechanism to ensure better coordination between the government and the party in Rajasthan as well as among all factions.

During his visit to Rajasthan, Maken would hear out senior leaders, office bearers of the party’s state unit, former and present legislators and ex-MPs. The aim of the visit is to strengthen and reorganise the party at block and district levels.

On Monday, Maken is scheduled to meet leaders and workers of Jaipur division at state party office. Such meetings will continue for the next two days in Ajmer and Kota, in which about 50-60 leaders of every district would attend, Congress leaders said.

tags
top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 76.61%, case fatality rate dips to 1.79%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 76.61%, case fatality rate dips to 1.79%: Govt
‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul names 3 evils in new series
‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul names 3 evils in new series
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In