BJP leader booked for pouring petrol on revenue officer during demolition drive

An FIR has been registered against the local BJP leader and his two brothers for trying to set the revenue officer on fire. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Three people including a BJP leader were booked for allegedly making an attempt to set a revenue officer on fire by pouring petrol on him during an anti-encroachment drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said.

Bhagwan Singh Rajput, who is a local BJP leader, along with his two brothers poured petrol on Tehsildar Rajesh Sorte on Monday afternoon when a team from the revenue department tried to demolish a part of his house, constructed illegally, for the development of a road, Sorte said.

Sorte saved his life by running away from the spot. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

In the video, Rajput is trying to stop the JCB machine and later he was seen running and pouring petrol on the officer from a bottle.

Rajgarh superintendent of police, Pradeep Sharma said, “An FIR has been registered against Rajput and his two brothers under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 326 b (Voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid) of IPC. All the three accused are absconding.”

The opposition Congress attacked the BJP for patronizing goons in the party.

MP Congress Committee spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “Instead of registering a case of attempt to murder, police booked him on a relatively weaker section. The BJP-led state government is patronizing goons and they are fearlessly attacking officers.”

The BJP leader, when contacted refused to give information about the incident. BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “We are not aware of the matter and we are looking into it.”

Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

