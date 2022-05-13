BJP leader goes missing in Odisha’s Ganjam district, family alleges abduction

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former MLA from Ganjam district, Saroj Padhy has been missing from his house for over 24 hours, his family members told the police on Friday.

Padhy’s son Sangeet who lodged a complaint with a local police station in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening said the 67-year-old former MLA from Aska has been missing since May 12.

The MLA’s son in his FIR alleged that he had left his house at Unit 6 in Bhubaneswar at 8 am on May 12 and did not return. “His phone is switched off since yesterday and we suspect he has been abducted as he was upset for the last few days over frequent calls that he had been receiving,” said the MLA’s son.

Padhy, who was elected as MLA from Aska on a Congress ticket, joined BJP on the eve of the 2019 assembly polls, but did not get a party ticket to contest the election.

