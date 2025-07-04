Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagannath Pradhan was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the alleged assault on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahu. BJP leader held over assault of officer in Odisha

Pradhan surrendered at the DCP office in Bhubaneswar, after which he was arrested following a medical examination, a police officer said.

“I have come here to cooperate with the investigation,” he stated, adding, “If my arrest can resolve the issue, I am ready to cooperate.”

Denying any involvement in the incident, Pradhan said: “I have no connection with the attack on the BMC additional commissioner. This is a conspiracy to malign my party and our government.”

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was allegedly dragged out of his office and attacked by a group of miscreants last week.

Apart from Pradhan, five more people — BJP corporator Aparaup Narayan Rout, Sanjeev Mishra, Sachikanta Swain, Rashmi Mahapatra and Debasish Pradhan — police said.

Meanwhile, agitating Odisha Administrative Service officers association called off their strike, which began on July 1, after Pradhan’s arrest, its president Jyoti Mishra said.