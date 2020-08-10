BJP-led coalition govt sails through trust vote in 53-member Manipur assembly

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:03 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government headed by chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh sailed through the trust vote (in a voice vote) in the Manipur assembly on Monday evening.

“Manipur BJP government has won the trust vote. The ayes have it. Devious plans of Congress to destabilize the government have failed. Congrats CM N Biren Singhji,” Rajat Sethi, advisor to the CM tweeted.

In the 53-member assembly, including the Speaker, 28 ruling party MLAs (including deputy speaker) were present in the house while 16 opposition Congress MLAs (out of 24) headed by opposition leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh were present in the opposition bench while discussing the day’s confidence motion.

The 60-member Manipur assembly had earlier been reduced to a strength of 53 after four members were disqualified under the anti-defection law and 3 BJP MLAs resigned.

Speaker Yumnam Khemchand presided over the session in the presence of the deputy speaker.

Earlier moving the confidence motion in the house, chief minister N Biren Singh highlighted various development projects which are being taken up in the state.

Informing that the state will begin double cropping once the check dam and groundwater projects are completed, he also admitted that there are no reports of community transmission of Covid 19 in the state.

On July 28, the Opposition Congress party issued a notice for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led coalition government’s alleged failure to hand over a 2018 drugs haul case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, the day long 11th session of the assembly began with an obituary reference to former Governor Ved Prakash Marwah and two former members Dr Leishangthem Chandramani Singh and Danny Shaiza of the Manipur assembly.

The two former members of the assembly include former deputy chief minister and assembly speaker Dr Leishangthem Chandramani Singh and first Naga BJP MLA Danny Shaiza from Ukhrul district.

Participating in the obituary reference, the chief minister lauded the role played by former Governor Ved Marwah, Dr Chandramani and Danny Shaiza in developing the state in diverse fields. Marwah passed away on June 5, while Dr Chandramani and Danny Shaiza on April 4 and February 28 respectively.

Deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh, Forest Minister Awangbow Newmai, opposition leader O Ibobi Singh, Congress MLAs K Govindas Konthoujam, K Ranjit, AK Mirabai, Alfred K Arthur besides ruling MLA Khasim Vashum also participated in the obituary reference. The house also observed a 2-minutes’ silence in honour of the leaders.