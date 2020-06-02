BJP legislator booked for violation of lockdown norms

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:43 IST

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral has been booked by police for alleged violation of lockdown norms while distributing ration kits at his residence in US Nagar district on Sunday.

Kailash Bhatt, in-charge, Rudrapur police station said, “”Thukral hadn’t obtained proper permission for holding such programme from the district administration. It is true he informed me, but after the gathering. On his information, we sent police personnel to control the situation.”

Bhatt said Thukral has been booked for the violation of lockdown norms under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 51B of the Disaster Management Act.

Thukral, a legislator from Rudrapur area in US Nagar district, said he hadn’t violated any lockdown norm.

“I had informed inspector of Kotwali and in-charge, police outpost of my area twice over the phone that women are gathering in large numbers in front of my residence. Even then, if police register FIR against me what I can say,” he said.

Thukral distributes ration kits at his residence every Sunday morning since the lockdown began.

On Sunday, women en masse gathered in front of his residence.

Someone complained police about the violation of social distancing norms near his house due to the distribution of ration kits.

Police reached the spot and later at night filed a case against Thukral allegedly for violating the lockdown norms.

Thukral said, “Before distribution of ration kits I provide tokens to ensure ration kits are distributed to actual poor and needy persons of my constituency. On Sunday, I had finished distribution but some of my rivals provoked women to reach at my residence saying that ration kits are being distributed here.”

Thukral said, he has call recording of the conversation with inspector and outpost in-charge which makes it evident that he himself had informed police about the gathering.