BJP MLA claims mosque built on temple in Belagavi

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Belagavi in Karnataka on Sunday claimed that an iconic mosque in the border district, about 500 km from Bengaluru, has been built on a temple, adding to claims made by rightwing groups seeking to reclaim spaces they believe were encroached by erstwhile Muslim rulers.

“We have said it is a temple and after the survey it will be confirmed. After this, they have to return it and the temple has to be reinstated,” Abhay Patil, the BJP legislator from Belgaum Dakshin said.

The legislator did not name which temple was there in the past but said he would share the details in a few days.“There is an Anjaneya Temple near it and I have not been inside (the mosque) to check it properly and am going by what people have told me so far,” he said.

The statements come at a time when the BJP has been actively supporting claims made by right-wing groups, its core support base and ideological counterparts, to survey several Muslim spaces of worship across regions in Karnataka and other places in the country.

KS Eshwarappa, former minister and senior BJP leader, has maintained that over 36,000 temples were destroyed by Mughal rulers and other Muslims who came after them, fueling calls to reclaim these spaces.

In Karnataka, there have been similar claims made by right-wing groups and the BJP in Srirangapatna in Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Belagavi and even Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, a right-wing group in Karnataka, demanded that a survey be conducted of the summer palace of 18th century ruler, Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, HT reported.

The group claimed that the land was encroached and was originally part of the adjoining Kote Venkatramana temple located in the busy KR Market area of Bengaluru.

The demands for a survey comes on the backdrop of the Gyanvapi mosque issue in Uttar Pradesh after which there have been similar calls from across the country, especially states under BJP rule.

On Wednesday, tensions were high at Mangaluru’s Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt where prohibitory orders have been imposed after right-wing groups alleged that this was actually a Hindu temple.

The order prohibiting five or more people near the mosque came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that a temple-like design was discovered during the renovation work of the dargah on April 21.

“Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. All the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus legally,” Eshwarappa said on Friday.

The Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti on Sunday released a list of nearly 200 mosques in various parts of Karnataka which it believes was built by demolishing temples that were there in its place.

HT could not independently verify the claims of encroachments made by the right-wing groups.

“Remove places of act 1991 which is a hurdle to reclaim temples and conduct surveys,” Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson for the group told HT. He said the groups will use all platforms and methods like protests, campaigns and conferences to highlight the issue to the government.