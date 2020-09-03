e-paper
Home / India News / Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account

Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account

A Wall Street Journal report published on August 14 alleged that Facebook was going easy on hate speeches by BJP members and triggered a controversy.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, T Raja
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, T Raja(Twitter/TigerRajaSingh)
         

Hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Facebook had banned the account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, T Raja, the legislator said that the social media platform should ban the accounts of leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches.

“I’ve received info that Facebook has removed all pages & accounts in my name. There are many leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches. Facebook should also ban their accounts. I’ll write to Facebook for opening of my official account,” Raja Singh said.

A Wall Street Journal report published on August 14 alleged that Facebook was going easy on hate speeches by BJP members and triggered a controversy.

The report cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders and claimed the company’s senior India policy executive Ankhi Das intervened in internal content review processes to stop a ban on Raja Singh, whose posts targeted the Muslim community.

Punishing violations by BJP politicians would damage the company’s business prospects, Das is reported to have told staff members.

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove his account,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

