BJP moves Calcutta high court after judge dismisses plea for CAPF during civic polls

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday moved the division bench of Calcutta high court Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava hours after the single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha turned down the party’s plea seeking deployment of central armed police force during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election on December 19.

“Our petition will be heard by the division bench on Friday,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

The BJP’s petition was filed before the single bench on Wednesday but the case could not be heard because a member of the high court bar council died. The state election commission, however, submitted a report saying the Kolkata Police is competent enough to handle law and order problems in the city and no central force is required during Sunday’s election.

The BJP is contesting all 144 seats in the KMC area. The party claimed in its petition that four of its candidates have been facing threats from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

On Thursday, Justice Mantha dismissed the BJP’s petition.

“Having heard the counsels for the parties the court is of the view that the commissioner of (Kolkata) police has not been irresponsible. Security to the four petitioners has been granted,” the judge observed.

Appearing for the state, advocate general S N Mukherjee also told the court that the Kolkata Police is adequately equipped to maintain order during the polls.

“The assurances of the learned advocate general are sufficient in view of the submissions made by the state election commission,” Justice Mantha observed.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had moved the Supreme Court with the same petition last week.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear the petition and asked the BJP to approach the Calcutta high court.

“We cannot take decisions with respect to the requirement of central force. High Court will be in a better position to know the situation,” said the bench comprising Justices L Nagesara Rao and BR Gavai.

Justice Mantha on Thursday ordered that each of the four candidates be provided with one armed police constable. Additional security for them may be provided after reviewing the police complaints lodged earlier, said the judge.