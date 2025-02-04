BJP MP gives notice for privilege proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday gave a notice for privilege proceedings against leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for what he alleged was a “distortion” of historical and substantive facts and an attempt to “ridicule the country and lowering the prestige of the Republic.” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. (Sansad TV)

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey said Gandhi’s speech on the floor of the House raised six Issues – – mobile phones are not made in India, but only assembled in India; forcible capturing of vast land on the eastern regions of our country by China; our country was not invited by the United States of America during the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump; recent elections to the Maharashtra legislative assembly; appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners and caste based census.

Pointing out that Gandhi distorted facts, Dubey wrote, “I wish to remind that during his speech, your good self was also candid in reminding him that whatever he is speaking on the floor of the house has to be authenticated by him. However, to the best of my knowledge, this ‘erudite’ person has neither authenticated his gibberish nor apologised for using the pious forum of Parliament to defame a country and the elected government.”

While speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address on Monday, Gandhi set off a furore by alleging that while the PM has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory, “...for some reason, our army keeps talking to the Chinese about their entry into our territory and our chief of army staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory.”

Gandhi was asked to authenticate his statements that were rebutted by union ministers S Jaishankar and Kiren Rijiju. The BJP leaders accused him of “misleading the House.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also lashed out at Gandhi and, in a post on X, said, “Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on 03 February 2025 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border.”

Dubey went on to allege Gandhi had misjudged Article 105 of the Constitution and has a false notion that this article gives unbridled freedom of speech in Parliament. “...The Constitution does not give absolute powers and freedom to any public representative, especially of the ilk of Rahul Gandhi. As otherwise, there would be anarchy in the house, which would be devoid of decency and refined behaviour,” he said.

Pointing out that Gandhi has failed to authenticate the issue on which he delivered his speech, Dubey has sought privilege proceedings against him on an urgent basis.