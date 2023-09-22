Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP calls BSP's Danish Ali ‘terrorist’; Om Birla reacts as Opposition demands action

Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party stirred a major political row after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday, prompting Speaker Om Birla to caution the BJP member.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

Birla warned Bidhuri of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

While defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed regret in the Lok Sabha for the "objectionable" remarks, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded Bidhuri's suspension from the Lower House of Parliament.

"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us...The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is the BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," the Congress MP said.

Singh said he had not heard the remarks and urged the Chair to delete them from the proceedings if they had hurt the opposition members.

"I express regret if the Opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," the defence minister said, following which the Opposition members appreciated his gesture by thumping the desks.

Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair, said he had already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.

Mahua Moitra demands action against Ramesh Bidhuri

Birla's warning comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra urged him to take action against Bidhuri. She said the Speaker could “feel free” to initiate a privilege motion against her for "calling you out".

"But I am asking you here and now -- what action are you taking against Ramesh Bidhuri?" she wrote on X.

She alleged that “abusing Muslims and OBCs was an integral part of the BJP's culture”.

“BJP MP @rameshbidhuri calling MP Danish Ali a ‘Bharwa’ (pimp), ‘Katwa’ (circumcised), ‘Mullah Atankwadi’ & ‘Mullah Ugrawadi’ ON RECORD in Lok Sabha last night. Keeper of Maryada @ombirlakota Vishwaguru @narendramodi & BJP Prez @JPNadda along with GodiMedia- any action please?” Moitra said in another post while sharing a video clip of Bidhuri.

Pawan Khera's swipe at Ramesh Bidhuri

Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at Bidhuri for his remarks. "I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in the Delhi Assembly. He was better during those days. I guess, in Parliament, his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah. New Parliament. New India," he tweeted.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded strict action against Bidhuri.

"...They (BJP) are doing hooliganism. The language used by Ramesh Bidhuri inside the House is the language of a goon, mafia. He abused and used the terrorist word for a respected MP... The insult of Danish Ali is an insult to all opposition MPs. I raised the Manipur issue and I was suspended, why no action is being taken against him...Action should be taken against him," Sanjay Singh said.

Omar Abdullah not surprised by Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, “If he (Bidhuri) has only said 'terrorist', we are habitual to hearing it...Those words were used against the whole Muslim community. I can't understand how can Muslims associated with the BJP tolerate this. This shows what they think about Muslims...They should be ashamed.”

