Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP names candidate to fill Sarbananda Sonowal’s seat vacant from last year
india news

BJP names candidate to fill Sarbananda Sonowal’s seat vacant from last year

By-poll to the Majuli assembly seat in Assam will take place on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab.
The seat, which was represented by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has remained empty since September last year after he vacated it following his elevation as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and entry to Rajya Sabha. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:11 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the name of Bhuban Gam as the party’s candidate for the Majuli assembly by-poll to be held on March 7.

The seat, which was represented by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has remained empty since September last year after he vacated it following his elevation as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and entry to Rajya Sabha.

While the BJP is confident of an easy win from the seat, Congress, which had won the seat thrice between 2001 and 2011, has decided to abstain from the contest and instead leave the seat to Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a newly formed regional party, which failed to win any seat in last year’s assembly polls.

“We will be announcing our candidate in a day or two. There’s no confusion in our party regarding the candidate. We are confident of a tough contest and win against the BJP,” Jagadish Bhuyan, AJP general secretary, said.

RELATED STORIES

The last date of filing nominations for the seat reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates is on February 17. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 18 and last date of withdrawal of nominations is February 21. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

“As earlier decided, we won’t be contesting from Majuli and will be leaving this seat to AJP. Congress and its workers will offer full support to the AJP candidate to ensure a defeat for the BJP,” said Congress state unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP