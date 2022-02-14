BJP names candidate to fill Sarbananda Sonowal’s seat vacant from last year

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the name of Bhuban Gam as the party’s candidate for the Majuli assembly by-poll to be held on March 7.

The seat, which was represented by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has remained empty since September last year after he vacated it following his elevation as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and entry to Rajya Sabha.

While the BJP is confident of an easy win from the seat, Congress, which had won the seat thrice between 2001 and 2011, has decided to abstain from the contest and instead leave the seat to Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a newly formed regional party, which failed to win any seat in last year’s assembly polls.

“We will be announcing our candidate in a day or two. There’s no confusion in our party regarding the candidate. We are confident of a tough contest and win against the BJP,” Jagadish Bhuyan, AJP general secretary, said.

The last date of filing nominations for the seat reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates is on February 17. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 18 and last date of withdrawal of nominations is February 21. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

“As earlier decided, we won’t be contesting from Majuli and will be leaving this seat to AJP. Congress and its workers will offer full support to the AJP candidate to ensure a defeat for the BJP,” said Congress state unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

