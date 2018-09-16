BJP only party that works on democratic principles, says Amit Shah in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party in the country that functions on democratic principles, party’s national president Amit Shah said in Rajasthan on Sunday.

“To become the president of the Congress, it is necessary to be born into a family. There is no need of democracy in that party,” Shah said, addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, in Jodhpur.

State congress spokesperson Archana Sharma rejected Shah’s charge, stating that the BJP is trying to divert attention. She said the Congress believes in democratic principles and freedom of speech. “Our party’s priority is the people of the country, whereas BJP wish to retain power to fulfil their self interests,” she said.

During the meeting, Shah said he had begun his political career by functioning like a common party worker and reached the national-level by handling work at booth committees.

The BJP chief said new faces and young leaders can move forward in the party by the virtue of their work. He called upon party workers to publicise development work and welfare schemes of the state and central governments in the run-up to upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Targetting the proposed tie-up between Opposition parties before next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Shah said that a few political parties, which have been pushed to the margins, are now forming a ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) and spreading confusion.

“The only agenda of mahagathbandhan is to defeat Modi. The country does not figure in the agenda of mahagathbandhan; there is no place for youth development.”

Shah said freedom of expression guaranteed in the country does not mean that some people have the right to make comments against ‘Bharat Mata’. “A person doing such things has to go to jail.”

He claimed that the BJP would win a majority in Rajasthan. “Rahul (Gandhi) should give up the hope to form a Congress government.” He called upon Rahul Gandhi to clarify the Congress’s stand on the National Register of Citizens. “After clarifying his stand, he should demand votes from the public.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 22:25 IST