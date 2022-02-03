BJP our biggest enemy, will fight LS polls in UP: Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) her “main enemy” on Wednesday and announced that the TMC will contest Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and other states in 2024.

Addressing party workers and leaders at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium after the TMC’s organisational election in which she was again elected chairperson as anticipated, Banerjee laid out her plans for Bengal and other states and targeted BJP leaders, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar , even the Congress.

“Let’s all work together and defeat the BJP in 2024. This is my oath. Promise me that there will be no infighting in our party. The TMC was born in Bengal and now we are expanding. The Bengal unit has to be strengthened. It must expand too. I received information this morning that 7-8 BJP legislators want to join us. We will not force anyone to join. From now on my focus will be on industry and employment that the Union Budget did not address….In 2024, we must win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal,” said Banerjee.

“The BJP is our main enemy. I am sad that the Congress voted for the BJP in Meghalaya and Chandigarh. I wanted all anti-BJP parties to come on one platform. What can be done if nobody listens and gets driven by ego? We have to walk alone and pave our path,” said Banerjee.

She was referring to the recent Chandigarh civic body polls in which she claimed the Congress’s strategy helped the BJP. In Meghalaya, the Congress legislative party offered support to the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, in which the BJP is a minor constituent, after around a dozen Congress legislators joined the TMC in December.

“I am going to Uttar Pradesh on February 8. We are supporting Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party leader) in the assembly polls. We have set up a unit there. We will contest seats in the Lok Sabha polls (in 2024),” said Banerjee.

Criticising the Union Budget announced on Tuesday, Banerjee said: “The budget had nothing for common people. They (BJP) want diamonds while people need rice, lentils and vegetables. Nobody can protest. If they do, then Pegasus will be used against them. Abhishek’s (her nephew and TMC national general secretary) phone is being tapped. I want justice for all. The people will fight against Pegasus.”

The TMC is among the parties that have alleged that the Centre purchased the Pegasus software from Israel to snoop on opposition leaders and government officials.

Banerjee said India’s relations with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and countries that were part of the Non-Aligned Movement have changed during the regime of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The bank account of the Missionaries of Charity was frozen. A television channel in Kerala was shut down. Journalists were murdered in Uttar Pradesh. India’s heritage is being destroyed. Even the budget allocation for 100 days work (under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Act) has been reduced. Nobody is protesting. They (BJP) have raised money through PM Cares fund and CSR (corporate social responsibility). But the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will not probe these,” said Banerjee.

“They created a Pulwama to win elections…Even Duryodhan and Dushashan (the symbols of evil in the Mahabharat) would have committed suicide if they had witnessed this misrule,” the TMC chief said, referring to the terrorist attack on an army convoy at Pulwama in Kashmir before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Governor Dhankhar, against whom the TMC wants to move motions in Parliament and the state assembly, came in the crosshairs of the chief minister although she did not take his name.

“A herd of horses has been sent to Bengal. I saw a Kolkata Police horse on Republic Day. The horse was revolting against him. He insults me day and night. He can see only rapes and murders being committed in Bengal. Can’t you see these happening in Uttar Pradesh? He wants me to explain everything to him and follow his instructions. He summons the director general of police and the chief secretary. They cannot be called bypassing the chief minister. The BJP cannot win the coming civic polls by using such tactics,” said Banerjee.

The Bengal BJP defended the governor and criticised Banerjee for her statements against the Centre.

“Mamata Banerjee is targeting the governor because she is incapable of answering the questions he has raised on misuse of state funds. People will not accept her foul language,” said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

“Banerjee is targeting the Centre because she is drowned in administrative problems. The state exchequer is empty. The government cannot even pay salary to its employees,” Ghosh added.

Amid reports that he would be flying to Delhi, the Bengal governor faced the media in the evening.

“I am not to be scared by foul language and badmouthing. A police horse was refusing to fall in line during the Republic Day parade and the chief minister is making fun of that incident, saying the horse showed its back to me,” he said.

Denying the charges of phone tapping Banerjee had brought against the governor on Monday, Dhankhar said, “It is because of the present government that people of this state talk to each other on WhatsApp instead of making normal phone calls.”

Though blocked from the chief minister’s Twitter account, the governor took to the social media platform to raise questions on employment opportunities in Bengal.

“City of joy” is now taken as “joy” for retired people, with youngsters seeking opportunity havens outside state. Investment on wish list will not fructify in tangible outcome as presently state is in reverse gear on essential investment planks. Massive uplift needed,” he tweeted, referring to Kolkata as the City of joy.

Political science professor Udayan Bandopadhyay said, “Mamata Banerjee not only clarified her stand on the BJP but also sent a message to other parties, especially the Congress. Banerjee knows that outcome of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is crucial for the BJP. If it cannot win with overwhelming majority, then 2024 will post a challenge to the saffron camp.”

The BJP wrested 18 of Bengal’s 42 Look Sabha seats in 2019. One of these seats is lying vacant as former union minister Babul Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha in October last year and joined the TMC.

Though the BJP won 77 of Bengal’s 294 seats in the assembly polls last year, its effective strength has come down to 70 as five legislators have joined the TMC and the party lost two seats in by-polls.

For the first time, the TMC invited the media, members of the civil society and opposition leaders to witness the organisational election. Only the BJP was not invited. Leaders of the Congress and the Left parties did not attend, though, citing other engagements.

TMC office-bearers at national, state and district levels will be replaced by new incumbents over the next two months. The elections are held every five years.