BJP puts off rallies, to focus on digital connect and chaupals

NEW DELHI: As it has done in previous elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to buttress its campaign on the ground with technology to deliver the party’s message ahead of the upcoming set of state elections.

The party has announced it will not be holding rallies for the time being in the election-bound states, including the Jan Vishwas Rally that was scheduled to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh. “As of now, we will not have any large gatherings, but smaller chaupals (meeting in smaller groups in public spaces),” said a senior party functionary.

Functionaries said while the party is awaiting the election commission of India’s directive on how rallies and larger campaign will have to be tailored to adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior; it is prepared to shift to virtual rallies and digital outreach as it had done during the Bihar polls.

“We are prepared. In Uttar Pradesh for instance, we have trained IT karyakartas at the mandal level (each constituency is divided into five mandals); each mandal has between 20-25 IT karyakartas. About two months ago we held a training programme for about 8,000 workers across the state and now the technical set up for live casting of speeches etc is in place,” said a functionary based in UP.

During elections in Bihar -- the first election to be held amid the raging Covid pandemic -- the party had to largely rely on live streaming of speeches by its top leaders. These speeches, which were dubbed as virtual rallies, were then screened in villages using large screens in panchayat houses and at public places in the cities.

The party’s campaign outreach is pushed through social media platforms and care is taken to ensure its easy delivery on smart phones in the local language and dialects. “There is targeted messaging, a lowdown on government’s schemes and promises apart from the usual speeches,” said a second functionary.

While internet penetration even in rural areas has made canvassing easier; the party still has to bank on traditional door-to-door campaigns to reach out to the older demographic and in far-flung areas of states such as Uttarakhand.

“ Not everyone is well versed with technology and while the older generation is familiar with TV and radio, they are not particularly comfortable with social media and smartphones. So we prefer to visit villages and interact with people in smaller groups for better connect,” said the second functionary.

The party is also relying on catchy advertisements and short films to sharpen its attack against the opposition. The party that drawn up a list of governance issues where it compares the performance of the ruling dispensation with that of the previous governments in UP and has compressed these into multimedia spots for easier dissemination ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state.

According to a functionary aware of the details, the party has prepared about eight short videos and advertisements for print publications and hoardings that will be splashed across the state.

The videos and the advertisements, mostly centered around the theme of ‘Fark Saaf Hai’ ( the difference is clear) have been designed to ensure their easy dissemination through social media platforms and WhatsApp. “Since a lot of people will be watching these on their smartphones; the videos had to be kept short and succinct to deliver the message,” said the first functionary.

There are 13 issues on which the comparisons are being made; these include education, opportunities for youth, safety for women, development and the issues of cultural identity and appeasement politics. A booklet listing these comparisons will also be distributed in the run-up to the elections that are expected to be announced shortly.

“Comparisons have been made on several parameters, for instance, cases of atrocities against Dalits, animal welfare, crimes against women and children and health infrastructure,” said the functionary quoted above.

