BJP registers big win in Junagadh municipal body polls

HT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Tuesday retained the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) for the second consecutive term by securing 54 of the 60 seats in the civic body and decimating the Congress to just one seat. The elections were held on July 19.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which for the first time opened its account in the civic polls in Saurashtra region, has emerged as the main opposition party by replacing the Congress. The NCP won four seats out of 25 it contested.

In 2015, the Congress had got 15 seats and the BJP 40 in the outgoing municipal corporation. Like the previous election, the BJP and the Congress contested on all 60 seats and NCP in 25 wards. Three of the NCP winners this time had won on the Congress ticket in 2015.

In a tweet written in Gujarati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people once again have put their trust in the development politics.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said, “The result says it all. The BJP had been whole-heartedly accepted everywhere by everyone.”

The Congress, which could not win a single Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat in the April-May general elections, has blamed the BJP’s “divide and rule politics” for its defeat in the civic polls. The BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, bagging all the 26 seats.

“We accept the people’s mandate. We will examine the results [of the civic polls]. Though this is my failure, everyone was witness to BJP’s divide and rule politics,” said Junagadh Congress legislator Bhikha Joshi.

The Congress, which had 15 corporators, is left with one just member, Manjulaben Pansara, in the Junagadh civic body.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:03 IST