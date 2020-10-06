e-paper
BJP releases list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana bypolls

BJP releases list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana bypolls

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16.
The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16.(HT Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Telangana bypolls.

The BJP named 28 candidates for Madhya Pradesh bypolls and one candidate for by-election in Telangana.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10, the Election Commission of India had announced.

Out of the 28 seats, 27 were won by the Congress in the 2018 state elections.

 

The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day, while nomination papers can be withdrawn by October 19, according to the bypoll schedule.

The bypolls were necessitated on three of the seats Joura, Agar and Biora due to death of the MLAs - two from the Congress and one from BJP - and on the remaining seats due to resignation of the then Congress MLAs. Out of the 25 Congress MLAs, 22 resigned in March this year in an act of rebellion against the then chief minister Kamal Nath. The remaining three resigned later. All of these leaders who resigned from the state assembly subsequently joined the BJP.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.

The majority mark in the assembly post the bypolls will be 116.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana on Monday announced that Solipeta Sujatha, wife of late Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak.

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao named Sujatha as the party’s nominee for the bypoll, a TRS press release said.

Sujatha’s candidature was decided after consultations with party leaders in Siddipet district, in view of the bond Ramalinga Reddy’s family has with people of the constituency, it said.

