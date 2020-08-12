BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

india

Two days after the Congress high command brokered peace between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Wednesday that the horse-trading politics of BJP has been defeated.

“Rajasthan episode has destroyed the myth that BJP and its theatrics cannot be beaten. Horse-trading politics of BJP has been defeated,” PTI quoted Chowdhury as saying.

For over a month, Gehlot had consistently accused the opposition BJP of horse-trading in an attempt to bring down his government.

The Congress has put up a united front after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ensured that differences between Pilot and Gehlot did not worsen.

On Wednesday, Gehlot extended an olive branch to Pilot saying that those who had gone away from the party are finally back and that he hoped to work together for the benefit of the state although it was natural for MLAs to be upset at the chain of events over the past month.

Pilot, who returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, said he has not demanded any post from the party but underlined that there should be no vendetta against MLAs who supported him on a range of issues.

The patch up has boosted the ruling Congress party ahead of an Assembly session on August 14.