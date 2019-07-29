BJP’s J&K core group meeting in Delhi tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the party’s top leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“We expect PM Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and BJP’s working president JP Nadda to attend the meeting,” said BJP’s state spokesperson, Altaf Thakur. “It is a routine organisational meeting where topics related the state elections, organisational setup and J&K’s developmental needs will be discussed,” Thakur said.

Thakur said state BJP leaders like state president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (organisational) Ashok Koul, chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, general secretary Narendra Singh and senior leader Kavinder Gupta will be travelling to attend the meeting.

The leaders said Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav are also expected to be present. Recently, Madhav said they’ve asked the EC to conduct Assembly polls in the state. Madhav is scheduled to kick start a mass contact programme of the party for the upcoming assembly elections this week.

Jammu and Kashmir came under governor’s rule in June last year when the BJP withdrew support from the coalition government with Peoples’ Democratic Party. Six months later the state was brought under President’s rule on December 20, 2018 which was extended by another six months when home minister Amit Shah brought a resolution in the Lok Sabha on June 28.

Shah said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President’s Rule(under Article 356) be extended for another six months.

On November 21, 2018, the governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly after PDP had said they will stake claim to form government together with NC and Congress.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 00:10 IST