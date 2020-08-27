e-paper
BJP's Rao seeks NIA probe in Rajput case

BJP’s Rao seeks NIA probe in Rajput case

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI:

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday said that there was scope to involve the National Investigation Agency into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to further widen the investigation.

In a series of tweets, Rao said that since the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate had already been roped in to probe various aspects of the case, NIA can also be involved.

“Abetment of suicide, Unnatural death being investigated by #CBI. #ED is investigating Money laundering NCB is investigating Drug use case under NDPS Act. #NIA may have to get in – may be.!! Case is getting larger – Connecting different cases – web of networks,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Rao said that the demand for a wider probe is aimed at “helping clean the Bollywood movement”.

“Entire India and Indians all over are watching keenly – intensively and emotionally, Who’ever is helping & contributing for this is not fighting for #JusticeForSSR but also – helping the clean Bollywood movement. After @KanganaTeam’s tweet to @PMOIndia, #JusticeforSSR & Clean Bollywood are now getting into one big-movement Swachha Bollywood...Swachha Bharat...” he tweeted.

Referring to Rao’s tweets, a senior party functionary said the BJP’s demand for a thorough probe is aimed at getting the “underbelly” of the Hindi film industry exposed.

“Now there is talk of drugs and links to narcotics traders, which is a serious issue and needs to be exposed since there are links between international drug cartels and terror industry. The idea is to uncover the truth and clean up the industry,” the functionary said on condition of anonymity.

The functionary asserted that the speculation that the party was encouraging a “witch-hunt” against actors who were critical of the government is “far-fetched” and “false”.

“The SC has already given its nod to the CBI probe and we hope that the investigation reveals the truth,” the functionary said.

The Supreme Court last week ruled on that the ongoing probe by the CBI into the case filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting Rajput’s suicide is lawful, allowing the agency to continue its investigation.

