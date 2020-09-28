BJP’s Tejasvi kicks up row with ‘terror hub’ remark

india

Tejasvi Surya, the newly appointed national president of the BJP’s youth wing, has stirred up a political storm over his remark that Bengaluru has become the “epicentre of terror activities”, with the opposition Congress calling for his removal.

“In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city,” Surya said on Sunday, citing the August riots in the city.

Violence broke out in the city on August 11 over an offensive Facebook post, allegedly by the relative of a Congress MLA. Three persons were killed in police firing and 60 policemen were injured during the clashes at DJ Halli and KG Halli areas in the eastern part of Bengaluru.

The MP, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, said he has asked Union home minister Amit Shah to open a cell of the National Investigation Agency in the city. “For a long time there was a demand that there must be a full-fledged NIA office in Karnataka,” he said, pointing out that the Central agency currently has their base in Hyderabad.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar condemned the Surya’ remarks, saying that Bengaluru had been known as a city of technological innovation. “GDP growth has crashed. With such statements, who will come and invest in Bangalore and Karnataka? Will the PM and FM answer?”

The social media in-charge of JD(S) Prathap Kangal, too, hit out at Surya. “Dear Bengaluru South, you elected this clown! Now sit back relax and enjoy his circus!,” he tweeted.

Chief minister Yediyurappa,however, extended support to the MP. “He said in the sense that in Bangalore terror activities these days are more.” The CM added that the government had been demanding an NIA division for the state and said that the new division would help in curbing terror activities. “I congratulate the PM for agreeing to this.”