e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP’s Tejasvi kicks up row with ‘terror hub’ remark

BJP’s Tejasvi kicks up row with ‘terror hub’ remark

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:09 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
         

Tejasvi Surya, the newly appointed national president of the BJP’s youth wing, has stirred up a political storm over his remark that Bengaluru has become the “epicentre of terror activities”, with the opposition Congress calling for his removal.

“In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city,” Surya said on Sunday, citing the August riots in the city.

Violence broke out in the city on August 11 over an offensive Facebook post, allegedly by the relative of a Congress MLA. Three persons were killed in police firing and 60 policemen were injured during the clashes at DJ Halli and KG Halli areas in the eastern part of Bengaluru.

The MP, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, said he has asked Union home minister Amit Shah to open a cell of the National Investigation Agency in the city. “For a long time there was a demand that there must be a full-fledged NIA office in Karnataka,” he said, pointing out that the Central agency currently has their base in Hyderabad.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar condemned the Surya’ remarks, saying that Bengaluru had been known as a city of technological innovation. “GDP growth has crashed. With such statements, who will come and invest in Bangalore and Karnataka? Will the PM and FM answer?”

The social media in-charge of JD(S) Prathap Kangal, too, hit out at Surya. “Dear Bengaluru South, you elected this clown! Now sit back relax and enjoy his circus!,” he tweeted.

Chief minister Yediyurappa,however, extended support to the MP. “He said in the sense that in Bangalore terror activities these days are more.” The CM added that the government had been demanding an NIA division for the state and said that the new division would help in curbing terror activities. “I congratulate the PM for agreeing to this.”

top news
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In