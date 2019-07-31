‘BJP-Sena will contest assembly polls together’: Devendra Fadnavis on going solo

india

Jul 31, 2019

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday refuted speculations that the BJP would contest upcoming assembly polls solo.

“Some people have been fanning speculation that now BJP is preparing to contest polls solo. Let me put those rumours to rest. We will contest with the Shiv Sena. Our alliance with Sena and smaller allies is final. And, we will come back to power on the back of a huge mandate from the people,’’ said Fadnavis who was speaking at a BJP function to induct opposition legislators into the party.

The Chief Minister also said that the allies would sort out seat-sharing details within the next 15 days.

There have been speculations that the BJP may break off its alliance with Sena on the eve of the Maharashtra polls in a bid to capture power in the state on their own.

The BJP-Sena alliance had split on the eve of the 2014 assembly polls. While BJP won 122 seats, the Sena won 63 seats. The alliance is targeting around 220 of the 288 seats this time.

