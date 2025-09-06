BJP slams govt’s move for ballot papers for local polls

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka Cabinet resolved to bring back paper ballots for upcoming local body elections, the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress government of attempting to legitimise electoral malpractice and undermine democratic processes. Law Minister H.K. Patil announced on Thursday that the Cabinet had cleared amendments to replace electronic voting machines with ballot papers. (ANI PHOTO)

Law Minister H.K. Patil announced on Thursday that the Cabinet had cleared amendments to replace electronic voting machines with ballot papers. He said the move was prompted by mounting complaints about irregularities in the voter list and declining public trust in EVMs. “Recently, people in Karnataka have observed many discrepancies in the preparation of the voters’ list, and a large number of complaints have been received,” Patil said. He added that “trust in EVMs has generally been declining,” and that the decision to return to ballots reflected both reliability concerns and public sentiment.

The minister also said the Cabinet had recommended revisions and corrections to the electoral roll to ensure accuracy, and that the State Election Commission would be tasked with preparing what he called a “high-quality electoral roll.”

The BJP, however, charged that the Congress government’s move revealed its own lack of credibility. In a statement on Friday, the party said, “By deciding to replace EVM machines with ballot papers in the upcoming local body elections, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has itself admitted that it came to power in the state through electoral fraud.”

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra sharpened the attack in a post on X. “In this context, the 136 Congress MLAs who were elected in the 2023 state elections through EVMs should first resign. The nine Congress MPs elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka should also resign. They should contest again and win using ballot papers. Otherwise, they must admit that they have come to power through electoral fraud,” he wrote.

Vijayendra invoked the history of ballot-based elections, claiming they were marked by widespread rigging and violence. “Congressmen should revisit history. The highest number of complaints regarding bogus voting, election fraud, poll violence, and electoral malpractices filed in courts across the country were from elections held through ballot papers,” he said.

He also drew parallels with the past, saying, “The people of this country have not forgotten that Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the nation because of the court verdict against her election, which was tainted with fraud and malpractice.”

The BJP leader alleged that Congress was attempting to revive practices of manipulation it once mastered. “The Congress, which mastered electoral malpractice and fraud in ballot-based elections, has now grown desperate due to its repeated defeats in recent years. That is why the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has resorted to baseless, and frivolous arguments by raising controversies in the name of electoral fraud. To support this, the Congress government in Karnataka has decided to conduct local body elections using ballot papers.”

Vijayendra argued that the move represented a rejection of modern systems. “While the entire country and the world are moving ahead with technology at a rapid pace, the Karnataka government is insulting technology and trying to drag the state back to the dark days of the past,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress was opening the door to booth capturing and bogus voting. “It is only for the sake of enabling electoral malpractice, booth capturing, and unchecked bogus voting that Congress is advocating ballot-based elections,” he said. “Now, the Karnataka government is taking the first step to implement this. The Congress’ agenda and ultimate goal are to undermine democracy and transparent elections.”

The BJP also accused the Congress government of misusing public resources after the cabinet cleared a proposal to allocate civic amenity sites for the construction of Congress Bhavans in several parts of Karnataka.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the move revealed the government’s misplaced priorities. “After coming to power, this government has not been able to frame even a single plan to provide a site or a house to ordinary citizens through the urban development authorities. Yet, it has gone ahead to sanction land for its own party offices. This is a shameful decision,” he said.

He argued that the Congress should build its offices using its own funds rather than divert land earmarked for public use. “The Congress in Karnataka has become nothing more than an instrument of its high command. If it is genuinely keen on constructing its offices, it has the financial capacity to purchase land at market value. But instead of doing that, it is grabbing sites that are reserved for civic amenities, land that should have been used for the welfare of the public. That is the real irony of this decision,” Vijayendra said.

The Congress has not yet responded to the criticism.