BJP steps up attack on Channi over Modi’s security breach

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday stepped up its attack against Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach on January 5, and demanded an apology from the former in the matter.

While Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Channi’s “lack of responsibility” in the case, Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Punjab chief minister for briefing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the matter.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the security lapse as “pre-planned and sponsored” while his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, called it a “murder conspiracy” and sought Channi’s arrest in this regard.

Adityanath was addressing reporters in the national capital when he claimed that “a sting operation had proven that there was a conspiracy to disturb the Prime Minister’s security detail”.

He was referring to a report by a news channel which claimed that Punjab Police personnel had alerted their seniors and the administration about the presence of protesters along the route that Modi was supposed to take during his visit to Ferozepur last week. Due to the presence of the protesters, Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes before returning back to Bathinda airport.

“This has become clear that this (lapse) was pre-decided. The Punjab government did not follow the rules and protocol as per the bluebook (of the Special Protection Group). The chief minister did not even follow the elementary process of receiving the Prime Minister,” he said.

Hitting out at Channi for briefing Priyanka on the matter, he said: ““Breach in the security of a person who holds the highest constitutional position is condemnable. That the Punjab chief minister also shared details of the security breach with a person (Priyanka) who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh elections shows his lack of responsibility towards a serious issue.”

Speaking on similar lines, Irani told reporters in Delhi: “Why did the Punjab chief minister brief a private citizen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) on the Prime Minister’s security protocol and the breach? Why is the private citizen, who is a part of the Gandhi family, an interested party into the matter?”

“I reiterate our questions to the Congress high command. Why were security measures deliberately breached with the active connivance of the Congress-led government in Punjab? Who in Congress sought to benefit from the breach?” she added.

Continuing her attack on the state government and administration, the BJP leader said: “What is extremely disconcerting is that the Punjab Police officials have highlighted how they continuously engaged with the Congress government and the administration in Punjab to bring to light the threat to the security of Prime Minister and his route.”

Dhami also referred to the news channel’s report to attack Channi.

“The lapse in the Prime Minister’’s security is a very serious issue. And now in a sting operation done by a private news channel, it has been proved that the lapse was not spontaneous but a deliberate one planned and sponsored by the Congress-led Punjab government. It was a big conspiracy,” he told reporters in Dehradun.

Sarma sought Channi’s “arrest over an alleged conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister”.

Alleging that Channi was aware of a plot to target the Modi during his Punjab visit, Sarma said even though an international conspiracy was underway involving Khalistani terrorists, Punjab government did not take any steps.

“Political difference doesn’t give you the license to conspire or physically eliminate a person like the Prime Minister. How can a democratically elected CM get directly or indirectly involved in such a conspiracy?” he said.

“This episode was not a coincidence, but a murderous conspiracy. And it didn’t happen suddenly. It was pre-planned. There was no natural incident, it was organised. It wasn’t spontaneous, but sponsored,” he said.