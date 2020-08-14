e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP tasks Fadnavis with big responsibility for Bihar Assembly polls

BJP tasks Fadnavis with big responsibility for Bihar Assembly polls

Devendra Fadnavis also participated in a core committee meeting of the Bihar BJP through a video conference from Mumbai on Thursday.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

BJP has been given a big responsibility to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for Bihar Assembly polls and he is going to play a “crucial” role in the election.

The senior leader also participated in a core committee meeting of the Bihar BJP through a video conference from Mumbai on Thursday.

On the condition of anonymity, a top BJP leader from Bihar told ANI that Fadnavis is going to play a crucial role in the Bihar Assembly election and he is associated with Bihar BJP on purpose.

However, sources in BJP said that his role in the Bihar Assembly election has not been decided yet.

“What will be his role in Assembly elections has still not been decided. Yesterday Fadnavis participated in Bihar BJP core committee meeting virtually from Mumbai. There are 14 members of the Bihar BJP core committee including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, and Union Minister for State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav,” BJP sources told ANI.

BJP sources said the Central leadership has directed the state leadership that Fadnavis should be given every information related to Bihar election preparation.

He will participate in every important meeting related to Bihar polls, they said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

tags
top news
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district
Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In