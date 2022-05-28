BJP to go it alone in Haryana civic body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections alone, giving a jolt to junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), state unit president OP Dhankar said on Saturday. The elections are scheduled for June 19.

Dhankar announced the decision after chairing the Haryana BJP state executive meeting in Hisar.

Addressing reporters, Dhankar said they have held the party’s state executive meeting, in which they discussed going alone in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

“We have decided to go alone for civic polls. We will pitch our candidates on symbol for muncipal corporation polls and our district units will decide on pitching candidates on symbol for muncipal committee polls,” Dhankar said.

The June 19 elections will be held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. In the previous MC polls, the BJP and JJP had contested the polls together and won the elections, with the BJP acquiring the highest number of votes.

The decision comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections on party symbol, and the candidates will be announced after national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s May 29 Kurukshetra rally.

CM inaugurates various projects

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated various projects worth ₹56.73 crore. The CM also inaugurated residential complex building for revenue officials at Pyau Majra village in Hisar at worth ₹7.18 crore, tehsil building at Bass village at worth ₹4.71 crore and some other projects.

“The MLAs, MPs and leaders had discussed the names of Rajya Sabha nominees and these names will be discussed with central leadership,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma slammed the chief minister after the BJP’s state meeting in Hisar, Sharma said the chief minister has been dividing the society into caste lines. “Brahmins are facing discrimination in this government, and the CM is dividing the society,” he added.