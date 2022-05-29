BJP vs AAP vs Congress: Khattar, Kejriwal, Hooda hold rallies in Haryana today

Political temperatures are rising in Haryana with the ruling BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress holding rallies in the state on Sunday, ahead of the civic polls in June.

While the chief minister is holding a “Pragati" (progress) rally in Sirsa, Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing an expansion of the footprint with the mega Kurukshetra event. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress is in Fatehabad to touch base with locals.

‘Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal’ and ‘Ab badlega Haryana’ messages of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be disseminated at the Kurukshetra rally of Kejriwal, HT had earlier reported. “The rally will be historic and will leave a message of change in Haryana politics,” said AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta. Kejriwal hails from Haryana, and that is expected to play a factor in tapping the sentiments. After the mega win in Punjab in the February-March state elections, the AAP is trying to make inroads in other states too.

The Haryana Congress is trying to increase its visibility in the state. With the ‘Vipaksh aapke Samakh campaign (opposition before you)’, the party has been trying to mobilise support. “Haryana Congress's 'Opposition Aapke Saamne' program continues. Haryana Congress Legislature Party will communicate directly with you to listen to the problems of the people of Haryana who are suffering from the BJP-JJP government. (sic),” Hooda said in a tweet in Hindi ahead of the Fatehabad event.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has been trying to take a stock at the grassroots level and highlight the achievements of the government. Khattar will hold an event in Gurugram too.

BJP leader Manish Yadav posted a tweet and video with details of the Gurgaon event. “Honorable Chief Minister of Haryana, Hon'ble Mr. @mlkhattar will address 'Haryana Pragati Rally' at Parking Ground, in front of the Mini Secretariat at 05:00 PM #Gurugram today. You are all cordially invited.”

