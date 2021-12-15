BJP falls short of majority in Karnataka MLC polls, Congress bags 11 seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Tuesday suffered a setback in the Legislative Council elections as it bagged just 11 seats out of the total 25 seats, falling short of the majority. The main opposition Congress also won 11 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) suffered a minor rout, winning just two seats, while an Independent candidate won from Belgaum, defeating the BJP rival.

With these results, the BJP’s strength in the 75-member Council has gone up from 32 to 37, while the majority mark is 38. The Congress’ tally dipped from 29 to 26, and the JD(S)’ numbers came down from 12 to 11.

The BJP managed to secure victories in Chikmagalur, Gulbarga and Vijayapura seats by a narrow margin where the Congress and an Independent candidate had put up a spirited fight.

The Congress winning candidates include Channaraja Basavaraja Hattiholi (Belagavi), S. Ravi (Bengaluru Rural), Bhimarao B. Patil (Bidar), Sunilgouda Patil (Bijapura-Bagalakote), Manjunatha Bhandary (Dakshina Kannada), Saleem Ahmed (Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag-Haveri), M.L. Anil Kumar (Kolar), M.G. Gooligowda (Mandya), Dr D. Thimmaiah (Mysore-Chamaranagara), Saranagouda Annadana Gouda Patil (Raichur) and R. Rajendra (Tumkur).

Suraj Revanna from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) supremo, on Tuesday, became the eighth member of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda family to enter electoral politics as he was all set to be elected to the upper house of the Karnataka legislature. Suraj is the elder son of Gowda’s son and former minister, HD Revanna.

Suraj’s younger brother is a member of parliament from Hassan, his mother was a former Zilla Panchayat member who is likely to seek reelection in the yet-to-be-announced local body polls early next year.

Gowda’s other son, HD Kumaraswamy, was the former chief minister of Karnataka and is the JD(S) legislator from Channapatana. Kumaraswamy’s wife is the legislator from Ramanagara, and their actor son, Nikhil, unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya, a stronghold of the regional party.

The MLC polls were conducted on December 10 for 25 seats in the 75-member upper house of the state legislature. The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government was hoping for a big win to overcome the loss it faced in the October 30 bypolls in Hanagal. The defeat at the hands of the Congress dealt a big blow to Bommai, who is from the adjoining Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district that had fueled speculation of a growing divide within the saffron outfit.

Bommai was trying to secure control of the upper house to cement his position as the head of the government, which was hotly contested by members of his party who nurse the feeling of neglect for being overlooked to replace BS Yediyurappa in July this year.

The results would also help Congress determine if they have any electoral advantages against the BJP’s juggernaut in upcoming polls like Zilla and taluka panchayat, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) and the 2023 assembly elections.

The JD (S) has found it hard to bounce back since it was reduced to just one out of the 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The regional outfit has allowed its local leaders to ally with any party they think would “benefit the JD(S)”--tacitly extending support to the BJP as both parties consider the Congress as the “common enemy”.