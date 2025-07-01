BJP's ‘maulana, namazwadi’ jibe at Tejashwi Yadav over Waqf Act remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on the Waqf Act, calling him a "Maulana" and accusing him of polarising Bihar's society, reported news agency PTI. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks during the 'Waqf Bachao Samvidhan Bachao' conference organised in protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in Patna, Sunday, June 29, 2025.(PTI)

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that the ruling NDA in Bihar was “on its way out”, and that the new government in the state led by the Opposition alliance would "consign to the dustbin" the Waqf Act brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The RJD leader made the comments while addressing a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

On Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia reacted to Yadav's remarks, saying that the Opposition in Bihar wants to gain power in the state “to bring Sharia law” for the empowerment of one particular community only.

"These 'namazwadi' do not want Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. They do not respect the Constitution. They only want Sharia law…They want only one particular religion's empowerment," he said at a press conference, according to PTI.

He also questioned the RJD leader's understanding of the Constitution and the judicial process, and asked whether any state government can trash a law passed by Parliament.

"I ask Tejaswi Yadav, a 'Samajwadi', Maluna, and messiah of those who do appeasement, have you ever read the Constitution? Have you ever fulfilled its basic spirit?" he said.

'Tejashwi Yadav showing anarchic tendency'



In his press conference on Tuesday, Bhatia also noted that the Waqf law passed by the Parliament is subjudice in the Supreme Court and accused Yadav of disrespecting the apex court by making such remarks about the law.

He also accused the RJD leader of showing "anarchic tendency" and said the NDA will not let the "anti-Constitution, anti-democracy, anti-Ambedkar" opposition alliance succeed in pushing its "poisonous" agenda.

"What does 'jungalwaad', jungle raj look like? Jungle raj looks exactly like Tejaswi Yadav and Lalu Prasad," Bhatia said, according to PTI.

"Under the first rule of jungle raj, the Constitution and law are torn apart. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is shredded. And, (that) is exactly what Tejashwi Yadav is doing while being in the opposition," he charged.