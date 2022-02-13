BJP’s support base covers all sections: Shah

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gets votes from all sections of society because of issue-based support and the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union minister for home and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

A former president of the BJP, Shah said the party’s policies and the government’s concerted efforts to ensure benefits reach those who have been socially and economically marginalised override considerations of caste and faith, even in states where caste preferences dictate electoral choices such as in Uttar Pradesh.

“If you analyse the outcome of the 2019 elections, you will see that had there been a caste-based election and if the Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims had come together in Uttar Pradesh, what chances would the BJP have had? I have said this before; elections are not like physics, where a plus b equals c. In elections, when a and b come together it leads to the formation of third entity. It is chemistry,” he said in an interview to HT.

Shah’s comment comes in the backdrop of reports that the BJP’s social engineering model, based on coalescence of diverse Hindu castes in an electoral alliance, has come under strain in UP.

Credited with scripting the BJP’s success in UP in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections, Shah asserted that with the rise of the party in UP, there has been a substantial improvement in the state’s law and order and in the overall administration of India’s most populous state.

“When I went to UP in 2013, there were two problems that stood out when I analysed the politics of the state — the complete criminalisation of politics and the complete politicisation of administration. Today, the state is free from both. There is no politicisation of administration and no criminalisation of politics and this is very good for the state, for us and for democracy in UP,” he said.

Confident of retaining power in four states — UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand — and the BJP’s alliance forming the government in Punjab, Shah said the party is poised to accelerate its expansion in Punjab where its reach was limited to the urban areas while in partnership with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The BJP and SAD parted ways following the passage of the now-repealed farm laws in 2020.

Shah said the government has been able to give a good record of its performance on strengthening India’s internal security. Violence in Naxal-affected areas, insurgency in the North-East, and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir have shown a dip, he said.

