BJP’s Surya withdraws his comment after row

Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he was “unconditionally withdrawing” his comments on the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of people who converted from the Hindu faith to other religions as a way to protect and review the religion.

“At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements,” Surya tweeted.

The BJP leader, however, didn’t offer an apology for his comment, which was demanded by the Opposition.

Speaking on Saturday at the Udupi Krishna Mutt, the young MP said, “Those people who have left their mother religion and have for various socio, political and economic reasons throughout India’s History. Those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back in whole, brought back to the mother faith, to the Hindu faith.” Surya spoke for close to an hour in the coastal district. He further went on to attack the ideas of other religions. “Christianity and Islam are not mere religions. They are political imperial ideologies, and Hindus should understand this,” he said.

He added that it was essential for Hindus to understand “who their enemies are”.

“The first thing we need to do, identify who is trying to wipe our religion from the face of the earth. This is essential for survival for Hinduism and the Hindu race,” he said.

The speech attracted adulation from the hard right and criticism from the larger society. “If everyone has a #GharWapsi as desired by the BJP, where exactly will they fit them in the varna system or will all be considered as Brahmins by default? That would be an interesting proposition for #GharWapsi,” Priyank Kharge, former minister and Congress legislator from Kalaburagi said in a post on Twitter.

“And these persons “brought back” will be casteless, I assume? This whole Hinduism is under threat is a ploy by the Hindutva brigade to reestablish the caste hierarchical society,” Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, said.

The statements come at a time when there have been attacks against the Christian community in Karnataka, which under the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, has been trying to implement contentious laws in the state. These include the recently mooted anti-conversion law, anti-cattle slaughter legislation and the special marriages act or which the right-wing calls ‘love jihad’.