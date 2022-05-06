BJP's Tajinder Bagga held by Punjab cops, says AAP leader: ‘Threatened Kejriwal’

A fresh political row has erupted involving the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party after the BJP's Tajinder Pal Bagga was held by the Punjab Police, according to an AAP leader. "Tajinder Bagga of the BJP, a party of the uncouth, was arrested by the Punjab Police. He had threatened Arvind Kejriwal and said, 'Jeene nahi denge' (won't let you live)' ,” AAP’s Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted on Friday morning. Bagga is the national secretary of the BJP’s youth wing.

“The police personnel who came to our home today morning said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police had no information about the incident; A DCP is here now,” Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal S Bagga, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 36-year-old leader - who has been involved in standoffs with the AAP government in the past - was detained at a police station in Delhi by the Punjab Police, ANI reported.

Shortly after, the anger of BJP leaders was palpable on Twitter. “Every citizen of Delhi who believes in the constitution opposes the arrest of @TajinderBagga and misuse of the Punjab Police by Arvind Kejriwak. @BJP4Delhi Strongly Condemns Arrest of @BJYM Secretary Tajinder Bagga,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor tweeted.

“Today @ArvindKejriwal displayed his sweet terrorism. The illegal arrest of @TajinderBagga is an act of cowardice. As per media reports, his father was fatally assaulted by Punjab Police when he made a video of the arrest. Highly condemnable. (sic)” the BJP’s all-India social media head, Kapil Parmar, claimed in a tweet.

“No matter how many times Kejriwal's Punjab Police arrests BJP leader Bhai @TajinderBagga ji, he is a real Sikh. He will not bow down. Those who laugh at the genocide of Hindus and Sikhs, you will also be accounted for,” wrote the BJP women wing’s Yogita Singh.

Last month, Bagga had protested Arvind Kejriwal’s remark on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the party held a huge protest outside the chief minister’s home.

He had also accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of visiting gurudwara in an inebriated state.

