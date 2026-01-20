BJP’s total expenditure in 2024–25 at ₹37,745.82 crore: Party audit report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reported a total income of ₹67,691.49 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, while incurring expenditure of ₹17,540.66 crore on election and general propaganda, according to its audited income and expenditure statement filed with the Election Commission of India. The party’s total expenditure during the year stood at ₹37,745.82 crore. The party’s income increased from ₹43,404.73 crore in 2023–24. (Shutterstock photo)

The party’s income increased from ₹43,404.73 crore in 2023–24.

Voluntary contributions remained the main source of funds, amounting to ₹61,248.58 crore, compared with ₹39,671.48 crore in the previous financial year. The audit statement shows that ₹16,856.26 crore of these contributions were received through electoral bonds.

Interest earned on bank deposits stood at ₹6,340.97 crore, rising from ₹3,690.33 crore in 2023–24. Fee and subscription income, including membership and delegate fees, was reported at ₹5.70 crore, compared with ₹2.71 crore a year earlier. Other income, including miscellaneous receipts, rent and interest on income tax refunds, amounted to ₹4.49 crore.

Also Read: MNNIT Allahabad incubates 29 startups, bags ₹40 lakh in funding

Total expenditure during the year was ₹37,745.82 crore, up from ₹22,116.99 crore in 2023–24.

Spending on election and general propaganda was the largest component at ₹17,540.66 crore, compared with ₹3,335.37 crore in the previous year.

The audit statement lists ₹11,249.61 crore spent on electronic media, ₹897.42 crore on advertising, and ₹583.08 crore on travelling.

Expenditure was also reported on printed material, publicity creatives, cutouts, hoardings, banners, meetings, rallies, morcha-related activities, grants, hire charges and press conferences. Financial assistance to candidates during the year amounted to ₹312.90 crore.

After accounting for income and expenditure, the BJP reported a surplus of ₹29,945.67 crore for 2024–25. In the previous financial year, the surplus stood at ₹21,287.77 crore.

The surplus for the year has been carried over to the party’s general fund.