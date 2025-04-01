BJP to protest price hike from April 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is set to launch a series of protests starting on April 2 against the Congress-led state government over rising prices, BJP’s state president B Y Vijayendra told reporters on Monday. BY Vijayendra

“Price rise is the only guarantee that the common man has got from the ruling Congress government in the state... The common man is affected and fed up with this price hike,” Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru.

The protests is expected to unfold in multiple phases. “On the 2nd of April, the BJP will stage a protest in the state against the price hike... On the 5th of April, in all district and taluk offices, the BJP will stage a protest... On the 7th of April, we will take out ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ from Mysore... All the leaders of the party will participate in this yatra,” he added.

The protest came days after Karnataka cooperation minister KN Rajanna announced that milk prices would be increased by ₹4 per litre starting April 1. “The decision to hike the prices is by the milk federation. They were asking for ₹5 hike per litre, the government agreed and decided for ₹4 hike from April 1,” Rajanna said.

Defending the decision, the minister said the revision was a response to pressure from milk federations and farmers. “Though consumers may feel the pinch, this decision is in the interest of milk producers,” Rajanna added.

With the revision, a one-litre packet of Nandini milk will ₹ ₹48, up from ₹44. Curd prices will also increase by ₹4. KMF has said it will now pay farmers ₹35.68 per litre of milk, an increase from the earlier ₹31.68.

Vijayendra also accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of favouring the Muslim community while neglecting Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. “The Siddaramaiah government, which pronounced the budget, hasn’t given a separate budget to the Muslim community, but they have given everything... Siddaramaiah, in the name of Ahinda, says everything but ignores all the Hindu communities... Siddaramaiah has done an injustice to the SC and ST communities,” he alleged.

When asked about the ongoing delimitation debate, Vijayendra took a swipe at Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. “If the CM of Tamil Nadu has so much love for the people of Karnataka, tell him to come forward and resolve the issue of Cauvery river water... Then we will say anything else,” he remarked.

The delimitation issue gained momentum after Stalin chaired the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Chennai on March 22. The meeting was attended by Karnataka Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and other leaders.