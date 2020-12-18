e-paper
Home / India News / BKU chief Naresh Tikait asks Centre to call all party meet to resolve farmers’ stir

BKU chief Naresh Tikait asks Centre to call all party meet to resolve farmers’ stir

The BKU leader accused the government of adopting a stubborn attitude while farmers were braving acute cold under the open skies since the past 21 days at Delhi borders.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:08 IST
S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) National President Naresh Tikait along with other 'Khap' leaders during farmers' protest against the Center's new farm law at Ghazipur border.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) National President Naresh Tikait along with other 'Khap' leaders during farmers' protest against the Center's new farm law at Ghazipur border.(PTI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief and head of Baliyan Khap Naresh Tikait advised the Union government on Thursday to resolve the issue of farmers’ stir over three farm laws by calling an all party meeting.

Tikait was interacting with mediapersons after a meeting with khap heads in Baraut area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He later left for Delhi to attend the BKU’s Mahapanchayat at Ghazipur border on Thursday.

Tikait said that the government should resolve the issue of protests over the farm laws through dialogue instead of adopting a stiff attitude. He added that since six rounds of talks between farmers and the government had yielded no results, the government should call an all party meeting to resolve the impasse.

The farmer leader accused the government of a stubborn attitude while farmers were braving acute cold under the open skies since the past 21 days. He said that the government wanted a confrontation between different groups of farmers. “They are farmers who want a solution for their problems, not confrontation, either with the government or with each other,” he said and explained that the farmers might be associated with different organizations but they had a common goal.

Tikait’s comments come at a time when Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has reached out to protesting farmers with an open letter, saying a “misunderstanding” has been created among some farmer unions and “white lies” are being spread on the issue of minimum support price for crops.

Also Read: ‘Talk to each other’: Supreme Court allows farmers protest to go on

Protesting farmers fear the new farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

