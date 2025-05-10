Chandigarh, Punjab reimposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure after withdrawing it earlier on Saturday. Blackout reimposed in several Punjab districts as precautionary measure

Blackout measures have been imposed in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga and Muktsar districts.

The development comes about two hours after district authorities in Punjab withdrew blackout measures and restrictive orders after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, "Since there are reports of ceasefire violation, we will remain on alert today."

"We will observe a blackout if and when needed. I advise all to kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home. Please do not indulge in bursting of firecrackers. We have done this drill several times, so please do not panic. This is by way of abundant caution."

The Hoshiarpur district administration said that blackout was imposed at 8:50 pm and an air raid siren was sounded.

"Lights off as a measure of abundant precaution. Please cooperate," said a message shared by the district authorities.

In Ferozepur, the district authorities said the blackout was clamped at 8:40 pm, urging citizens to switch off lights. "Do not need to panic," said a message shared by the administration.

An official in Fazilka said the blackout was enforced at 9:30 pm, while it has been clamped in Rupnagar from 9:30 pm to 5:30 am.

The Ludhiana district administration said they may issue blackout orders again depending on the situation.

"We are ready and all teams have been put on alert. Our armed forces with district administration are monitoring the situation closely," said the Ludhiana deputy commissioner.

The Sangrur district administration also announced a blackout from 9:10 pm to 11 pm.

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in Delhi.

The ceasefire came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's facilities, dangerously escalating the standoff.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.