Blame game begins over potholes in Bengaluru

Civic agencies in Bengaluru have started the blame game after a 46-year-old woman died on Sunday after she tried to avoid a pothole, adding to the growing number of casualties because of apathy by civic authorities in the city.

A pick-up truck ran over the woman after she fell off the two-wheeler, trying to avoid the pothole on Magadi Road in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru.

A senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official who did not want to be named said that the civic agency did not set aside any funds for road repair since ‘it was not their responsibility. “The maintenance of Magadi road was handed over to KRDCL (Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited) around two years ago. Since it was their responsibility, we had not set aside any funds or resources for the repair of the road,” the official claimed.

KRDCL, however, did not start the maintenance work of the road because the government had rejected the tender citing irregularities. The KRDCL, which was to undertake the repair work, was asked to raise a fresh tender for the project by the government, leaving the repair works unattended, an official in the know of the developments said.

A KRDCL official said that last month they had asked the BBMP to take up repair work since they had to float a fresh tender. “We did fill the potholes, but we didn’t have enough funds to re-lay the road since no funds were set aside for the job. The road was dug by the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) for laying pipes and the condition of the road was such that significant funds were needed to re-lay the road,” the BBMP official rebutted.

The Karnataka high court last Thursday had pulled up the BBMP, asking them to place on record the procedure adopted in filling up potholes and the policy, if any, for permitting agencies like BWSSB, BESCOM and GAIL to cut the roads and repair them in a time-bound manner. The directives come on public interest litigation filed by Vijayan Menon and others from Koramangala in 2015.

“We are not satisfied with the status report submitted by the BBMP. The Palike should inform as to what technology is being adopted by them for the repair of roads and whether they have engaged any experts or outside agencies in construction and repair of roads,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj while directing the chief engineer to be present before the court on February 7.

Meanwhile, urban development experts said there is a need for revamping the process of repairing roads in Bengaluru. “Pothole deaths are avoidable. But for this, we need forward contracts, which would allow (and require) contractors to fix them as soon as they appear. In our current system, we wait for thousands to form so that we can give out a lump contract for all of them later. It’s madness,” tweeted Ashwin Mahesh, a leading urban planning expert in Bengaluru.

“Without this ‘rapid response’, there will be more casualties from poor road conditions. Each new CM has promised to change it but failed because we have not changed how we tackle potholes. Exhorting officials to do better has to be combined with understanding what is ‘better’,” Mahesh added.

The death of the 47-year-old woman is the latest in the list of deaths caused by bad roads in the city. On February 5, 2021, a 19-year-old medical student Tasdeeq Bushra died on the spot after her scooter was hit by the truck BBMP while she was trying to avoid craters on Lingarajapuram-Hennur main road.

In a report submitted to the high court in September 2021, BBMP claimed there were at least 2,000 km of roads in the city are damaged or had potholes. A status report submitted by the BBMP before the high court showed that pothole repair work has not been done on more than a 30-km stretch of major roads and 482 km of zonal ward roads.

