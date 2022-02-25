B’luru college asks Sikh student to remove turban, cites HC order

Amid the ongoing hearing on the hijab controversy, the Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru asked a female Sikh student to not attend classes wearing a turban, citing the interim order from the Karnataka high court, an official privy to the developments said on Thursday.

The student’s family has decided to seek legal help while informing the college that she will not remove the turban. The 17-year-old student is an Amritdhari Sikh and must follow the rules of the Rahit Maryada — the Sikh code of conduct — which includes wearing a turban.

On February 5, the Karnataka government had banned “clothes that were against law and order” and on February 10 the high court (HC) had temporarily banned all religious outfits as it heard petitions challenging the restrictions.

The student’s father, Gurucharan Singh said that the college didn’t force his daughter to remove the turban but asked the family if she was willing to remove the turban while attending classes.

According to Singh, on February 16, when the college reopened, the administration asked the family if she could remove her turban. “They were polite, and we told them that it is not possible because wearing the turban was an integral part of our religion. We never go out without wearing the turban,” he said. Singh said that on the same day, he wrote an email to the college explaining their religious practice and the importance of the turban. The college allowed her to attend classes with a turban.

On February 23, officials from the education department visited the college and there was an argument between the department and some Muslim students who refused to remove the headscarf. The students argued that the students of other faiths were allowed to wear their religious clothes, including the turban.

Following this, the college authorities called up Singh and cited the high court interim order. “They said that they have followed the order and asked if my daughter can attend the classes without the turban. I refused the same since we can’t remove our turban,” he added.

The student has not been attending classes since then and the family is looking at legal options.

Meanwhile, authorities at Mount Carmel PU College said that they were following the interim order. “After the HC interim order came, we started to abide by that. We asked the students to take off the hijab and then attend the classes. However, a few students had an issue with the Sikh student wearing the turban,” said Sister Genevieve, administrator, Mount Carmel PU College.

“We requested the Sikh student to remove the turban so that there is uniformity.She, however, informed us that since she was baptised, she cannot remove it. And so, we let it be,” Sister Genevieve said.

She further added that the college has not stopped any students from wearing the hijab. While most of the students have followed the order, a few students continue to sit inside the class wearing the hijab and we are counselling them, to which PU board official objected, eventually resulting in the demand from the Muslim students to enforce order on all students wearing religious clothing.