B’luru police to fine bikers over substandard helmets

Bengaluru traffic police on Tuesday decided to impose a fine on any motorcyclist or pillion rider found commuting with substandard helmets. The traffic police who are currently conducting an awareness program on the need for better quality helmets said that as soon as the awareness campaign is over, enforcement will begin. Anyone violating the helmet rule will be fined ₹ 500, said a senior traffic police official, privy to the matter.

The officers also added that apart from the penalty, the motorist’s licence will be impounded and sent to the regional transport office (RTO) concerned recommending suspension, a period of which may vary between six to eight weeks. “We have decided to consider any person commuting without a good quality helmet as helmet-less traveller. Our biggest concern is those who travel with plastic helmets as these helmets don’t help in case of an accident,” said BR Ravikante Gowda, joint commissioner of police, traffic.

According to Gowda, a study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and the traffic police at 15 locations across the city revealed that only 44% of motorists use quality helmets that could prevent a road accident. He said that the study also revealed that 70% of pillion riders use helmets. The enforcement campaign is based on the findings of the study, the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic west), Kuldeep Jain said that police will keep a tab on the commuters wearing the helmets which don’t cover the back of the head or doesn’t provide adequate protection. He clarified that front open helmets are not banned completely.

“Such plastic helmets look like a hat. They are made of poor-quality material and don’t provide protection. We want the commuters to wear helmets that would cover the back of the head up till the beginning of the spinal code and it should be made as per the quality requirements prescribed by the government,” he said.

Under the awareness campaign, the police ran road-rollers over several sub-standard helmets in several parts of the city on Tuesday.

The enforcement however will not be an easy task. In 2018 also, Bengaluru police had introduced an enforcement drive against commuters not using helmets without an ISI mark. The move came under criticism since the ISI was not an internationally accepted quality standard. Several high-quality imported helmets didn’t have these marks, resulting in a stand-off between the motorcyclists and traffic police.

Later, the traffic police withdrew the campaign since they were unable to verify if the helmet was indeed ISI certified as several fake ISI marked helmets flooded the market. “As per the Bureau of Indian Standards, the visual inspections cannot ascertain the quality of the helmets. Hence it is not possible for the police to check the quality of the helmet on the spot. Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) advises riders to use helmets as prescribed by law,” BTP had tweeted.

When asked if these issues have been sorted before the latest campaign DCP Jain said that instead of cracking down on people wearing helmets without an ISI mark, the traffic police will identify those wearing “helmet of sub-standards quality”. “As I said earlier, we have given clear instructions on which are sub-standard helmets and helmets made with poor material. We will be specifically looking for such cases instead of enforcing the ISI mark requirement,” said Jain.