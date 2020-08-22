BMC expects spike in Covid-19 cases amid Ganpati celebrations

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:33 IST

Anticipating crowds around markets and Ganesh pandals, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed assistant commissioners of all wards to deploy more civic staff to disperse large gatherings and maintain social distancing as part of Covid-19 protocol.

After a widely-circulated video on social media on Friday, showing an over-crowded market in Dadar West that is popular among Ganesh festival shoppers, the BMC asked the ward office concerned to disperse the crowd and take crowd control measures such as opening shops on alternate sides of the road, on alternate days.

Assistant commissioners of other wards have been asked to take similar measures where necessary.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have instructed all assistant commissioners to take a round of their wards and deploy more staff for periodic rounds during the day to disperse crowds gathered anywhere. If more crowds are seen anywhere, the officers have been instructed to take a call to shut shops on one side of the road on alternate days, or shift hawkers elsewhere.”

The BMC is bracing for a likely spike in Covid-19 cases during the festival as more people will venture out for shopping or visiting Ganesh pandals, but says it is prepared for it.

“If cases increase, we are ready to handle the surge. At some point Mumbai is going to completely open up and a surge is expected. We have been preparing for that. People going out during the Ganesh festival take Mumbai one step closer to opening up in a controlled environment,” Kakani said.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,406 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single day figure in August. Before this, Mumbai had recorded 1,476 cases on July 26. The city also reported 42 casualties due to Covid-19 taking the total toll to 7,356. There are 18,299 active cases in Mumbai where the Covid-19 tally stands at 1,34,228 cases. The case fatality rate is 5.4%, and the recovery rate is 80%.

This year, BMC has given permission for setting up 1,820 Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival. The civic body received 2,350 applications of which 256 were rejected and 274 are still being scrutinised. A civic official said, “Applicants are first supposed to take traffic police permissions and police permissions, and then apply to BMC. Applications are rejected if all permissions are not in place.”

Earlier in July, a set of guidelines were issued for the festival directing mandals to restrict the height of Ganesh idols to four feet, and those celebrating the festival at home to restrict the height to 2 feet. BMC has also directed Ganesh mandals to restrict height of pandals, sanitise the pandal three times a day, and has not allowed any offerings such as garlands or edible items.